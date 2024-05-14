There's big news for Upstate New York homeowners and it's all about the value of their homes. Bill and Robin Mongeau of River Hills Properties, hosts of the new tv show SOLD in Upstate NY, revealed the good news this past weekend on their show.

Bill Mongeau said it was a surprise for all homeowners. For the first time ever, the average value of a home in the Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley region had actually topped $200,000. It means that over the course of the last 12 months, home values have increased more than 8.5-percent. "Try getting that return on another investment," said Mongeau.

Mongeau also said another high for the region is that the average sale price for a home has also topped $200,000 for the first time. The average home sale price nationally is $400,000. That means, Mongeau said, that buying a home here in Upstate New York is still an incredible value.

Watch Bill and Robin Mongeau explain new home values in Upstate NY below on YouTube.

The news comes at the same time that Zillow.com announced that Upstate New York is one of the hottest markets for real estate in the entire country for 2024. Buffalo was ranked the top city in the country for real estate this year. Buffalo along with Rochester ranked as the top markets for him,e sales in New York State.

The Mongeau's new television show, SOLD in Upstate New York, can be seen on local television on Saturdays at 2 PM on WPNY and Sundays, at 8 AM and 1:30 PM on WFXV TV. The program can also be seen on YouTube.

Watch SOLD in Upstate NY below.

Here are the Top 10 real estate markets for 2024 in the U.S. according to Zillow.

1. Buffalo, NY

2. Cincinnati, OH

3. Columbus, OH

4. Indianapolis, IN

5. Providence, RI

6. Atlanta, GA

7. Charlotte, NC

8. Cleveland, OH

9. Orlando, FL

10. Tampa, FL

