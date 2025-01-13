There's a reason why it's called "Blue Family."

It's been almost a year since Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen died alongside Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Michael Hoosack in a horrible tragedy last April.

In the days and weeks following the horrific news, authorities across New York and nationwide rallied in support of the fallen officer's families.

Gestures included massive procession lines from forces across the nation at their respective funerals.

One local event in Rome included a memorial hockey game in Officer Jensen's name to highlight both his brothers in blue and his former hockey team. The fallen 29-year-old officer was a native of Rome.

Here in Oneida County, the local sheriff's office made an extremely meaningful gesture in his memory by naming one of their new Dutch Shepherd K-9 unit after him.

The tributes continue with the most recent being from this past weekend.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office paid their respects at Officer Jensen's final resting place and brought along his namesake.

"K-9 Jensen, from Oneida County, recently took the time to visit our brother, Ofc. Michael Jensen," the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association wrote in a poignant Facebook post.

Officer Jensen and Lieutenant Hoosack were brutally attacked and murdered by 33-year-old Christopher Murphy while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Salina. Murphy also died in the exchange of deadly force.

A few months later, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office introduced K-9 Jensen in a June ceremony alongside the late officer's parents, Michelle and Paul.

Jensen serves the Oneida County Sheriff's Office as a bomb and explosive detection dog. Those attending the area's largest events may have already spotted the young dog.

Authorities said by naming the K-9 Jensen, people will continue to ask about the origin of his name; thus continuing to honor the life and legacy of one of Syracuse's bravest.

