Local veterans who battled in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, will be celebrated with a very special flight to Washington, D.C. this weekend.

It's called The Honor Flight. It's a nationwide initiative designed to help preserve and celebrate the memory of those who fought in America's most brutal wars.

Honor Flight Syracuse, which is organizing this week's upcoming trip for Central New York veterans, explained why this is an important event:

Honor Flight is a life-changing experience that gives our veterans the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., built in their honor. It’s a chance for them to reflect, remember, and feel the appreciation they so deeply deserve.

Since 2012, Honor Flight Syracuse has completed roughly 20 missions that has transported over 1,000 local veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day of reverence at absolutely no charge.

For many of these veterans, these Honor Flights have allowed them to visit the nation's capital for the very first time.

Honor Flight Syracuse's first flight of 2025 departs on Saturday, May 3, which will carry a chartered plane full of veterans that will celebrate with their fellow brothers-and-sisters-in-arms.

About 80 veterans will be brought around to various landmarks and memorials to pay tribute to the lives lost over America's various wars, as well as what they have sacrificed to keep our great nation safe.

While cathartic, this experience is highly emotional and helps offer a sense of closure they've been chasing for decades.

Because of that, veterans are accompanied by non-combat companions, called guardians, to provide them a shoulder to cry on and offer support, if needed.

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to help orchestrate a hero's welcome for when these soldiers return to Syracuse from the capital.

John Hall, Board Member of Honor Flight Syracuse told WIBX, "Everyone is welcome to our Welcome Home event as veterans return from their Mission. Come out to cheer them on."

The flight arrives at 6pm on Saturday, May 3, at Syracuse Airport.

Volunteers are asked to make signs and bring flags so they may wave them alongside the veterans' family members. About 1,500 family members gather to welcome these veterans when they touch back down in Syracuse.

Many veterans, especially from the Vietnam War-era, admit they didn't feel like they had the greatest homecoming when they returned from the war effort.

Community volunteers can provide these veterans a proper do-over. Many past participants of these honor flights have reflected fondly on seeing throngs of people cheering and waving flags for them.

"Our Veterans have never asked for the recognition they greatly deserve," Honor Flight Syracuse said in a statement. "[We] proudly exist to correct this omission."

Interested in Joining Honor Flight Syracuse?

Veterans living in Central and Northern New York, as well as the Mohawk Valley, are invited to fill out an application to join one of these missions, which fly out twice a year.

Priority is given to veterans of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. "Those from any conflict with a terminal illness also have priority," the hub adds.

The next Honor Flight will take place sometime in the Fall.

