Gov. Hochul Gets Mixed “State of the State” Reviews Upstate

Governor Kathy Hochul, in the midst of a re-election campaign, delivered her 2026 State of the State Address in Albany on Tuesday, laying out an ambitious agenda that drew praise from some quarters and sharp criticism from lawmakers Upstate.

The governor’s plan touches nearly every major issue facing the state. Hochul called for significant investment in nuclear energy, limits on ICE raids at schools, churches and synagogues, stronger safeguards to prevent SNAP card fraud, and easing certain environmental regulations in an effort to make housing construction less expensive. She also unveiled a proposal for universal free child care, calling it a game changer for working families and the state’s workforce.

In a statement following the address, Hochul defended her record and her vision, saying her focus remains on making New York safer and more affordable. She pointed to plans to lower utility and insurance costs, expand food assistance, eliminate state taxes on tips, and continue efforts to reduce crime by targeting illegal guns, including untraceable 3D-printed firearms. Hochul also emphasized new protections aimed at keeping children safe online and expanded investments in youth mental health.

“The State of our State is strong,” Hochul said, arguing New York’s best days are still ahead.

Upstate Republicans, however, say the governor’s message doesn’t match the reality many residents are experiencing.

State Senator Joseph Griffo of Rome said he was encouraged to hear Hochul acknowledge the high cost of living, and said he generally supports investments in mental health, child care and infrastructure. But Griffo said the speech fell short where it mattered most. He criticized the lack of detail and said the governor failed to address bail reform, the HALT Act and other criminal justice policies he believes have made communities less safe. Griffo also questioned whether Hochul’s proposals would turn into real action, pointing to rising taxes, high energy costs and regulations he says are pushing families and businesses out of New York.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen shared similar concerns, saying affordability continues to take a back seat in Albany. Smullen said families in Upstate New York and the North Country are struggling with the cost of groceries, housing, energy and taxes, while state leaders focus on what he described as expensive mandates and reckless spending. He specifically cited energy policies such as the all-electric school bus requirement, arguing they drive up costs for school districts and local governments.

The criticism didn’t stop there. Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar blasted the governor’s address, calling it unrealistic and unaffordable. Kassar said Hochul’s energy policies are already hurting homeowners and seniors and warned that higher taxes, fees and energy costs are still coming.

As budget talks and the legislative session get underway, Hochul is betting voters will side with her vision. For now, reaction from Upstate suggests the debate over affordability, public safety and the future direction of New York is just getting started.

