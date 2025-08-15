Update: Police Make Arrest in Shooting on Herkimer’s N. Main

Updated at 12:20 p.m. :

Herkimer Police say a homeless man, 52-year-old Craig Turner, is currently in police custody following a shooting on North Main Street in the village at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Police Chief Mike Jory says the following charges have been lodged against Turner:

Attempted Murder 2nd (B-Felony) / Assault 1st w/ firearm (B-Felony)

Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st (B-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd / loaded firearm (C-Felony)

2 counts: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd / large capacity mag (D-Felony)

4 counts: Reckless Endangerment 1st (D-Felony)

2 counts: Menacing 2nd w/ a Weapon (A-Misdemeanor)

Jory says, as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both Turner and the victim are listed in stable condition at Wynn Hospital in Utica.

***** Original story:

There was gunfire just after 10:30 p.m. on North Main Street in Herkimer on Thursday night and as a result, both the shooter and the victim were transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica.

The call came in at 10:40 p.m. and officers were dispatched to a possible shooting in the vicinity of Burger King, according to Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory. Upon arrival, police learned that the incident may have occurred on the 100 block of North Main Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed several people gathered in front of the End Zone Pub at 129 North Main Street where a vehicle which was parked diagonally in front of the establishment, heading in the wrong direction.

Jory says, officers located a male on the ground in front of the vehicle and another male was standing near the vehicle. The male standing, was the individual that had been shot. According to Jory, an officer immediately began tending to him until Herkimer Fire and the MOVAC ambulance service arrived while another officer located a hand gun at the scene and secured it. It was learned that a bystander in a vehicle witnessed the shooting and used his vehicle to neutralize the shooter. Jory says, most likely the vehicle being used as a shield prevented further shots being fired at the victim as well as toward several patrons seated in front of the establishment.

Both individuals were taken to the Wynn Hospital for medical treatment, and as of early this morning, both were listed in stable condition, Jory said.

The Investigator and an Evidence Specialist processed the scene. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the incident began near the bus stop on Albany St at the intersection of N Main St. The Investigator and Officers then searched the area and secured additional evidence.

Due to the traumatic situation, we enlisted the assistance of our Crisis Intervention Worker (MCAT) to work with the those who witnessed the shooting.

Police say more information will be provided at the conclusion of the investigation.

