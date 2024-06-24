Herkimer Originals Will Play for $1M Prize in Prestigious TBT Hoops Event
The Herkimer Originals, with an American Basketball Association all-star lineup, will play this summer in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) which is nationally televised with the winner walking away with a $1 million prize.
The Herkimer OGs announced on Monday that they will compete in the highly competitive, 64-team, single-elimination tournament, against teams such as Boeheim's Army and Team Heatfire, which was crowned last year's winner. Boeheim's Army of Syracuse won the tournament in 2021. The prestigious event will be broadcast this year on Fox Sports, which will bring "nationwide attention to the skill and tenacity" of their team, according to Scott Flansburg, of the Herkimer OG. More than 75 players with NBA experience competed in last year's event.
The Herkimer Originals will be comprised of an all-star lineup from the American Basketball Association's East and Central regions. This dynamic team is ready to bring their ABA all-star game to the court in hopes of significantly impacting the tournament.
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application, single-elimination tournament played each summer in the United States. The most recent 2023 edition featured 64 teams with a $1 million winner-take-all prize, broadcast by ESPN. TBT was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Mugar, according to Wikipedia.
Flansburg says players and the public will attend a live bracket reveal on Wednesday at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. "We invite fans, media, and supporters to join us at the Herkimer Diamond Mines from 9 AM to 11 AM this Wednesday. The TBT bracket will be revealed live at 10 AM," said Flansburg.
"The Herkimer Originals are using the TBT platform to promote Lambert Will’s candidacy for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025," said Flansburg. Lambert was recently inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame as the inventor of basketball, a recognition that highlights his significant contributions to the sport. "By participating in the TBT, we aim to further celebrate and advocate for his well-deserved place in Springfield, MA," he said.
The Norelli Family Foundation issued a grant to pay for the teams entry into the tournament.
Event Details:
•What: Herkimer OGs Bracket Reveal Brunch
•When: Wednesday, 9 AM - 11 AM
•Where: Herkimer Diamond Mines, Middleville, NY
Downtown Saratoga Party Bar For Sale
Gallery Credit: Keller Williams Real Estate-Loopnet listing
SOLD! Fully Restored Victorian in Posh Saratoga Neighborhood Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
Gallery Credit: Global MLS 2022
13 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga In The Summer
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany