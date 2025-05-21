A tremendous act of kindness is taking place here in the Mohawk Valley.

This winter, the unspeakable happened to the Barneveld Fire Department.

The firehouse collapsed under the sheer amount of heavy, wet snow that felled over 100 other businesses and barns.

Read More: Staggering List of Collapsed Buildings in CNY This Winter

Courtesy Volunteer Fire Company of Western

A lake-effect snowstorm dumped several feet of snow across the area over a period of 5 days, making it impossible for people to clear their roofs.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the Barneveld firehouse collapse, and the department was able to store their equipment in nearby facilities or neighboring fire departments.

Now, the community is rallying for the brave firefighters to help bring them home to Barneveld, where the department had stood strong since 1838.

Luxury Raffle Announced to Raise Funds for Barneveld Fire Department

Thanks to Riverside Pools & Spas, they have teamed with the Maynard Fire Department for a raffle that will get the community very excited.

Countryside Stove & Chimney/Riverside Pools and Spas on Facebook

Riverside has generously donated a luxury outdoor grill island that's valued at over $10,000 to help raise money for Barneveld.

This high-end system features a stainless steel finish, three powerful burners, interior halogen lighting, built-in storage, and sleek design; perfect for serious grillers and summer gatherings alike.

Steve Chruscicki said he was inspired to donate the grill after hearing what happened to Barneveld, adding, "Barneveld is my hometown, and I knew this was where the support was truly needed."

Barneveld Fire Department via Facebook

Those interested in checking out the impressive grill can see it on display at Riverside Pools & Spas.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at:

Riverside Pools & Spas - 9509 River Road, Marcy

Foothills Mercantile - 8124 State Route 12 Barneveld

Maynard Fire Department – 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy Online via Venmo @MaynardFire -please include your name, phone number, and a note that you’re purchasing tickets for the grill raffle



There appears to be no limit on how many raffle tickets one can buy.

Barneveld Fire Department Logo

Barneveld Fire Chief Kevin Kalk was overwhelmed by the powerful gesture and said in a statement:

We truly appreciate the efforts of Riverside Pools & Spa and the Maynard Fire Department in supporting us to raise funds to be able to rebuild our station so we can continue to serve the community as we have for the last 185 years.

All proceeds go directly toward helping Barneveld FD rebuild their firehouse.

