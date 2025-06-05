It's back to reality for New York State.

After several days of warm and sunny weather, Mother Nature is sending showers and cold fronts back into the Mohawk Valley.

This probably feels like a slap in the face to many, considering we haven't enjoyed a sunny weekend since October 20.

Even more depressing is the fact the area hasn't gone a full week without rain since September 15.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday and Friday in New York

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central New York - including Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Otsego County.

The service is tracking a front that'll blow into the region today, June 5, that could spark "clusters of storms in the afternoon through the early evening."

The NWS anticipates some storms could become severe and produce powerful wind gusts and isolated hail. These elements could damage homes, vehicles, and property.

More storms are on tap for Friday, June 6, and they come with an added threat of heavy rain.

These intense showers will be isolated, the NWS says, but they "could produce ponding of water and isolated flooding, especially in poor drainage areas."

Those living near creeks and streams are urged to be aware of storm conditions and make proper arrangements ahead of time.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low 80s before falling to the mid 70s by the weekend.

When Will New York See a Sunny Weekend?

This appears to be the question almost everyone wants answered. Earlier this week, it was looking good that this upcoming weekend would finally break the months-long curse.

The shift and weather adds insult to injury considering the Belmont Stakes are this weekend at Saratoga Race Course.

The NWS is currently calling for a 70% chance of rain on Saturday.

So, if you're planning to cheer on Journalism, Sovereignty, Baeza, Heart of Honor, Hill Road, Uncaged, Crudo, and Rodriguez - you might want to wear rainboots.

