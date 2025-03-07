One of the most ruthless bugs that have damaged countless trees in and around New York State might be absent for the first time in years.

It seems like we are in the midst of a great tree extinction due to numerous threats.

Millons of beech trees nationwide have wilted and died due to a pathogen-like nematode infestation. The parasite, officially named the Litylenchus crenatae mccannii, is the cause of Beech Leaf Disease or BLD.

Ash trees are another species under significant threat due to the emerald ash borer. This parasite, which originates from Asia, has killed tens of millions of ash trees and is prevalent in at least 36 states.

The spotted lanternfly is one of the newest threats, which recently made its way to North America from China. This terrible insect is capable of destroying numerous trees, which is why state departments nationwide are rallying for its destruction.

There are plenty of other invasive pests that are damaging our forests, like the introduced Asian longhorned beetle, the balsam woolly adelgid, and the hemlock wooly adelgid.

But none of these invasive species are as famous as the spongy moth, also known as the gypsy or tent moth.

It wasn't too long ago that the population of this specific creature exploded, leading to countless defoliated trees. Their larvae are voracious and infest trees upon hatching, leading them to gobble up every single leaf in sight.

Some people living in heavily wooded areas remarked how it sounded like it was raining outside due to the sheer amount of caterpillars munching and excreting on trees.

These pests have become a true nuisance since the mid-2010s with each and every summer plagued by their existence.

Why 2025 Will Be Different

The good news is, New York and many other states are catching a break from these terrible creatures. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) shared the welcome news that the moths may have reached the end of their recent outbreak.

Apparently, spongy moths become extreme nuisances in cycles that come every 10 to 15 years here in New York.

Their latest cycle started in 2020, with the Finger Lakes area becoming the first epicenter of the invasion and it seems their reign of terror has finally ended... for now.

Last year, these creatures destroyed over 600,000 acres of trees in Southeastern New York alone. However, their cycle coincided with years of drought that also stressed trees and reduced their source of food.

The DEC ruled because of these factors, "We should be nearing the end of this outbreak."

Here's to hoping the experts at the DEC are indeed correct because our trees need a break. They're seemingly being attacked by countless critters and they need time to recover from these monstrous moths with the munchies.

