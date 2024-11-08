19-Year-Old Woman Killed During a Long Night of Gun Violence in Utica

The City of Utica and the Utica Police Department are reeling from an extremely difficult night of gun violence. Over the course of one night, there were three separate shooting incidents that resulted in several injuries and the death of a 19-year-old female. Utica Police announced all three incidents Friday morning.

12:30 a.m. - 822 South Street

The gunshots began at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday when officers and Utica Fire units were called to 822 South Street for reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. That address is home to the Purple Haze Smoke Shop. Police say their preliminary investigation determined the suspect entered the store wearing a mask and shot the victim. Police say that victim was transported to Wynn Hospital for emergent treatment and is now listed in stable, but critical condition. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Faxton Street Melee

While investigating the Purple Haze Smoke Shop shooting, the new ShotSpotter technology detected at least 16 gunshots on Faxton Street, according to UPD Lt, Mike Curley. Officers immediately responded to that area and while enroute several 911 calls were received reporting several victims suffering serious gunshot wounds. What they discovered when they arrived was truly tragic.

Police say upon arrival, officers discovered a male and female both suffering from gunshot injuries. The male was struck in the back and the female was struck in the chest. As they did in the previous incident, Utica Police and Utica Fire units began immediate life-saving efforts on the scene and both victims were ultimately transported to Wynn Hospital. While the male was able to be saved and is in stable condition, the 19-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police officials are sending their condolences to the family of the young woman tragically killed. Police are vigorously investigating this terrible incident.

3:30 a.m. - 1500 Block of Howard Avenue

While in the midst of the chaos and investigation on Faxton Street, the ShotSpotter technology once again detected gunshots this time in the area of the 1500 block of Howard Avenue. When police arrived they were able to determine an exact location of the gunfire. Police say the gunshots struck a home on Howard Avenue. Responding officers spoke to residents of that home and they said the bullets hit the house while they were inside sleeping. Luckily nobody was injured. Police report there were several children asleep inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Investigations Are Underway

These are all serious and difficult investigations and the City of Utica Police Department is working hard to get to the bottom of all them. The Major Crimes Unit is handling all three incidents and are looking into whether any or all of these shootings are connected. Lt. Mike Curley says several off-duty officers were brought in to help process scenes and assist in investigations. We will continue to provide updates as they become available and we send our thoughts and prayers to all victims involved and their families.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

