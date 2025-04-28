Governor Details $254B Budget Deal That’s Nearly One-Month Late

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced late Monday that a preliminary deal has been reached on a $254 billion budget deal that's arriving nearly one month past a deadline that's required by law.

Hochul announced that the "general agreement" will include a "bell to bell" ban on cell phones in schools, a watered down mask restriction and limited changes to disclosure laws. Changes to disclosure were lobbied by law enforcement and district attorney offices across the state from both sides of the isle. While the changes are expected to minimal, they have received the endorsement of both the New York State Sheriff's and NYS District Attorney's Associations.

The spending plan, which was loaded with policy, is expected to make it easier for New Yorker's to receive mental health assistance and treatment. The Governor's "refund check" will also become a reality, although it was scaled back from $3 billion to $2 billion. It will mean $200 checks for qualifying individuals and $400 for families.

"I've called for policy to be removed from the budget process," said Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon of Utica in a recent interview. Buttenschon has long stated that the budget bill should be free from the "gotcha" policy bills force legislators to approved the budget or risk losing much needed funding for schools, municipalities and key projects in their districts.

The budget delay has also wreaked havoc on school districts across New York which have been forced to present budgets without knowing the actual details of a budget and what it will mean for education funding. Schools will be voting on their budgets on May 22.

The legislature still has to draft a bill and members of the Senate and Assembly will need to pass the budget. A vote is expected later this week or at the latest, at the beginning of next week.

The budget, which was due on April 1, has been stalled for nearly a month as the Democratic majority argues over policy issues that many believe should not be a part of the budget process.

