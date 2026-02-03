Whitesboro Girl Scout, Local Staff Member Win Top Awards

A Whitesboro Girl Scout is being recognized for making a real difference close to home — and she’s not the only local name on this year’s list of top Girl Scout honors.

Aislin Jaskolka of Whitesboro has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, placing her among just 18 young women from across New York State recognized by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways as part of the Class of 2025.

For her Gold Award project, Jaskolka took on a problem many families know well: bike safety. Her Oneida County Bike Safety Improvement Project included organizing Bike Rodeo events, creating a bike safety education campaign, and helping develop trail signage that explains local bike laws and safety rules. The goal was simple — make riding safer and make sure kids and parents actually know the rules of the road.

Girl Scout leaders say the project filled a real need and will continue to benefit the community long after the award ceremony.

Another local connection was also recognized. Rayna Reed of Jamesville, a GSNYPENN staff member and Gold Award recipient, was awarded the GSNYPENN Staff Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes outstanding staff fundraising efforts, including participation in events such as the Boilermaker 15K Charity Bib Program, which helps support Girl Scout programs throughout the region.

The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn and is awarded to Seniors and Ambassadors in grades 9 through 12 who identify a community issue and take the lead on a long-term solution. Projects typically require months of planning, partnerships, and at least 80 hours of work.

“We’re continually inspired by the leadership of our Gold Award Girl Scouts,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Through their projects, they create real, lasting change.”

The scouts were honored during a celebration in late November at Drumlins in Syracuse, attended by family members, volunteers, and community leaders. The event also included a leadership talk from Jess Abbott of CenterState CEO.

Other members of the GSNYPENN Class of 2025 Gold Award recipients include scouts from across the state:

Aubrey Coyle of Cicero; Skylar Gargash of Oneonta; Sierra Green of Buffalo; Isabel Griswold of Oneonta; Angilee Haberer of Central Square; Kaitlin Hougland of DeWitt; Kelly Ingerick of Branchport; Allyson Ladouceur of Ogdensburg; Mikalya Miller of Newark; Sneha Poranki of Vestal; Sophia Randolph of Baldwinsville; Aarohi Rastogi of Jamesville; Lyla Rivard of DeWitt; Isabella Robbins of Newfield; Valerie Wansink of Ithaca; and Kyndra Williamson of Johnson City.

Memories of the Remington Arms Plant in Ilion, NY Here are just a few photos of some memories of the Remington Arms plant in Ilion, NY. On March 4, 2024, the plant closed its doors and left the village it called home for more than 200 years. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

The 20 Best Albums of the Half-Decade Ranked: 2020-2025 A list of the 20 best rock albums released between 2020 and 2025. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening