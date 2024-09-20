Ghost Light Shines Bright: Central New York Theatre Named One of America’s Most Haunted

As we creep closer to October, spooky season is in full swing and that means ghost stories and haunted tales will begin being told. One of those legends is still alive today and that is the story of the ghost or ghosts that haunt one Upstate New York theatre.

The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York is no doubt legendary in it's own right. But, it holds haunted history that still scares some that work there to this day. According to the Landmark Theatre website, the name of this literal landmark was once Loew’s State Theatre. The history dates back to the mid 1920s. According to the Landmark,

Thomas Lamb was commissioned as architect for the new project. He had already designed the Strand, Temple, and Keith’s, but this was to be the city’s largest theatre, with 3,000 seats and an eight-story office tower. Site acquisitions, costing $1.9 million, began on March 29, 1926, and groundbreaking for construction began nearly a year later on March 15, 1927. Construction of the theatre involved more than 300 workers and cost $1.4 million. A little more than 11 months later, the theatre was ready.

Where did the legends of the Landmark's haunting begin? The origin is not precisely known, but some can't help but get that eerie feeling when walking through its hallowed halls. According to enthusiasts of the great beyond there is at least one, but possibly two spirits haunting the Landmark.

The Landmark Theatre via Facebook The Landmark Theatre via Facebook loading...

One of the possible spirits is said to be a woman named Clarissa. It is believed that Clarissa fell to her death from the balcony of the theatre. Witnesses have reported smelling the scent of flowers as Clarissa was always known to carry them. Some claim to have even seen her ghostly figure roaming the halls.

A haunted tour of the facility can be arranged by visiting hauntedhistorytrail.com.

7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death Want to get your heart pumping this Halloween season? There are plenty of places throughout New York that can raise the hair on the back of your neck. Here are the 7 most haunted spots. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

5 Central New York Haunted Attractions That Are Must See Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone