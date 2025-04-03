There's still time for you to vote for the Best Burger in New York State, and the winner might be from right here in the Mohawk Valley. The Best Burger Contest, sponsored by the New York State Beef Council, announced its 62 finalists last week and among those which were nominated by the public, 15 Utica-Rome area restaurants have made it to the final round and there's still plenty of time for you to get your votes in.

The contest started with nominations on February 26th, and now New Yorkers can vote for their favorite finalist through April 11, from four regions across Upstate New York, including Central New York, the Hudson Valley, the Capitol Region, and Western New York. Once the public voting is complete, 10 finalists will be named and 19 judges selected by the Beef Council will be secretly visiting and judging those restaurants who have made the cut. New York's Best Burger will be named at the State Capitol in Albany during the announcement of New York State Beef Month on May 11th. Judge's will grade the burgers based on taste, appearance, and overall burger experience.

Last year's winner of the contest was Chatham Brewing in Chatham, NY, near Hudson.

Vote for your favorite here.

Here's a list of the local restaurants competing as finalists:

•1886 Prime in Frankfort

•3 Bastards Brewing in Vernon

•Beaver Creek Bar and Grill in Sangerfield

•DeMatteos in Rome

•Fulton Chain Craft Brewery in Old Forge

•Golden's in Utica

•Johnny B's Tavern in Rome

•Madison Bistro in Wampsville

•Matteson Hotel in Ilion (Cedarville)

•New York Rec & Social Turning Stone Verona

•Piggy Pats in New Hartford

•Rick's Famous Juicy Burger in Utica

•Rooster's in Utica

•Swift's in Utica

•Wendy's Diner in Cassville

