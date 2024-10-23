Building That Housed a Former New Hartford Restaurant for Sale or Lease
They're popping up left and right. Several restaurants and commercial buildings have been hitting the market lately and the latest is in the very popular "Orchard" plaza. The building that once housed the delicious UNO's Pizzeria & Grill is now available for sale or for lease.
In the last few months we have seen some of the biggest names in Central New York dining and night life go up for sale including The Celtic Harp on Varick Street, Cavallo's in New Hartford, Orchard Hall in Sauquoit and Michael T's in New Hartford, to name a few. The latest building available for purchase or as a lease opportunity once held a very popular dining option near the movie theater and several other dining options.
We first learned about the closure back in August of 2024. UNO's was known for their savory Chicago Style Deep Dish pizza and other great menu items. In the restaurant was also an extensive bar area. Now, it's a vacant spot waiting for a new owner with a new vision to come in and reopen it as something different.
The listing agency is Pavia Real Estate Commercial Services. According to their marketing the property is described as a,
Freestanding former restaurant located within The Orchard offers a fully equipped kitchen and bar, including walk-in cooler, freezer, fryers, hood system, and some furniture and fixtures.
The total square footage of the structure is 6,220 square feet. It comes with 60 designated available parking spots and was built in 1985. The asking price for someone looking to purchase the building is $1,125,000. The building is available for lease for a total of $75,000 per year and is a triple net lease. For those unfamiliar with the term, that means the tenant pays for all operating expenses including taxes, insurance, maintenance and utilities. The physical address of the building is 8645 Clinton Street in New Hartford, New York.
For anyone interested in the property you can reach out to the listing agent Carole Iseneker of Pavia or reach out to your favorite Real Estate Professional. This is just one more opportunity for someone looking to break into the restaurant business here in Central New York.
O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria is 110 Years Old in Utica, NY
Gallery Credit: Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM
These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America
Gallery Credit: Megan
Central New York's Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Stands For 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan