Former Congressman Anthony Brindisi Confirmed as U.S. Federal Judge

Utica Democrat Anthony Brindisi is now officially a United States Federal Judge. The local attorney and former Congressman was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday along party lines, by an unofficial margin of 51-49.

Brindisi began his public career as a defense attorney, a Utica City School Board member, he served as a New York State Assemblyman, and then as a U.S. Representative, representing the 22nd Congressional District. He served one-term in Congress, and was defeated by an extremely narrow margin to current Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate voted along party lines on Wednesday, following Senate Leader Chuck Schumer invoking Cloture to limit the debate on the nomination of Brindisi as a District Court Judge, which opened the door for a vote to confirm late Wednesday afternoon.

Brindisi is replacing current Federal Judge David N. Hurd, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton and was confirmed as a Federal Judge in 1999.

Anthony Brindisi confirmation vote in the US Senate, Wednesday, December 5, 2024. C-Span Screenshot

Utica's Fear of Losing a Federal Court

Previously in 2022, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for Jorge Alberto Rodriguez of Clifton Park, near Albany, to replace Hurd. President Joe Biden followed suit with the nomination of Rodriguez, which Judge Hurd vehemently opposed. Hurd feared that if a judge who lived outside the area was confirmed, the court would be moved out of Utica to that judge's hometown. Hurd disagreed with the nomination and as a way to prevent it from happening, refused to retire unless the nominee was from the Utica area. Judge Hurd's effort to keep the Federal Court in Utica, was successful and President Biden rescinded his nomination, and earlier this year, nominated Brindisi for the position.

Brindisi is a Utica native who has made a lasting impact on the region through a career marked by service and advocacy. As a member of Congress (2019–2021), Brindisi championed bipartisan efforts to support manufacturing, healthcare access, and veterans’ services, according to media reports. His dedication to bolstering upstate New York’s economy and infrastructure earned him respect across party lines. Before his time in Congress, he served in the New York State Assembly, where he was a strong advocate for education, securing vital funding for schools. Brindisi played a major role in in economic advancements in the Mohawk Valley at Griffiss Business Park, Chip fab advancements in Marcy, improvements to the Adirondack Bank Center, and the building of Utica's new Wynn Hospital.

Judge Hurd's Tenure

Judge Hurd, appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in 1999, where he has left a profound legacy in his decades-long judicial career. Known for his measured decisions and dedication to justice, Judge Hurd presided over several landmark cases that shaped regional and national legal landscapes.

One of his most notable rulings came in 2021, when Judge Hurd blocked New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, citing religious freedom concerns. This decision underscored his commitment to upholding constitutional rights, sparking nationwide debate on the balance between public health and individual liberties.

Another highlight was his role in environmental litigation, where he upheld regulations protecting the Adirondack Park from overdevelopment. His decisions in these cases reflected a deep understanding of environmental law and its implications for future generations.

Judge Hurd also made significant contributions to criminal justice, often emphasizing fairness and the importance of rehabilitation in sentencing. His courtroom became a symbol of integrity and impartiality, earning the respect of peers and litigants alike.

As he transitions into senior status, Judge Hurd’s legacy stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to justice and his profound influence on the Northern District of New York.

A Federal Judge's Tenure

Federal judges in the United States who are appointed under Article III of the Constitution, including those on U.S. District Courts, serve lifetime appointments. This means they hold their positions "during good behavior," which essentially allows them to remain on the bench for life unless they choose to retire, resign, or are removed through impeachment by Congress.

Lifetime tenure is intended to ensure judicial independence, allowing judges to make decisions without fear of political or public pressure. However, judges can transition to senior status after reaching certain age and service requirements, allowing for a reduced workload while still hearing cases if they choose.

During the end of President Joe Biden's term over the last several weeks, Democrats have pushed to confirm dozens of Federal Judges. As of Brindisi's confirmation, President Biden has confirmed 227 new Federal Judges, currently 7 shy of the number of judges President Trump confirmed at the end of his last term four years ago.

How the Process Works to Confirm a Federal Judge

The confirmation of a federal judge in the United States requires a vote by the full U.S. Senate, which consists of 100 senators. A simple majority of votes (51 out of 100) is typically required to confirm a judge. If the Senate is evenly split (50-50), the Vice President, as President of the Senate, casts the deciding vote.

The process begins with the President nominating a judge, followed by vetting and hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which votes on whether to send the nomination to the full Senate for a final vote.

