It's true redemption for this New York airport.

From the nation's laughing stock to one of America's most respected, a nearly 100-year-old airport from New York is officially the best in the entire country. How did that happen?

Enter Forbes Travel Guide, which has issued an annual roundup of the nation's top airports based on feedback from top 5,000 hospitality and travel experts in America.

This year, the Forbes Travel Guide’s Verified Air Travel Award went to none other than LaGuardia Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey celebrated the milestone with a ceremony at LaGuardia's recently completed Terminal C. Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton announced:

From the very start, our mission at LaGuardia Airport was to transform what was once the worst airport in the nation into an airport that would rival the best in the world.

Cotton illustrated just how far LaGuardia has come by hailing the infamous Saturday Night Live sushi skit in his speech.

Former President Joe Biden also once compared LaGuardia to a "third world country."

All that is a part of the past thanks to an ambitious $8 billion transformation of the airport that began a decade ago. The money went into improving LaGuardia's infrastructure, lighting, terminals, concourses, and other enhancements.

The renovations, many travelers say, are like night and day to how the airport used to be. LaGuardia adds the improvements are now taking fliers away from competitors like John F Kennedy Airport and Newark.

Watch this video from SkyBuilds to see how much the airport has changed thanks to this improvement project.

This is just one of many accolades LaGuardia has collected over the past few years.

LaGuardia may soon have competition, though. The Port Authority shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to maintaining New York's status as one of the world's busiest travel hubs.

JFK Airport will soon undergo renovations, with a price tag set at $19 million. Travelers will get to see the first phase of the upgrades sometime in 2026.

