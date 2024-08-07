First Frost of the Year Expected Late September in Central New York
The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts Central New York will see frost for the first time a little earlier than expected.
Considering summer has been a record year when it comes to temperature and extreme weather events, many would assume winter would be very much the same.
Summer 2024 blasted CNY with four separate heat waves, a historic number of tornadoes, and even biblical rainfall that washed away roads statewide.
This type of weather was the perfect storm in letting the state's bug population explode.
Thankfully, the Old Farmer's Almanac promises the plague of bloodsucking bugs is about to come to an end. With stores across the state now breaking out the fall decorations, it was time for them to issue their official prediction of when the first bug-killing frost of the season will arrive.
Good news: It'll be here in a few weeks time.
Dates When Central New York Will See First Frost of 2024
While this news may be disappointing news to summer lovers, winter fans are gearing up for what could be a great year for skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating.
The Old Farmer's Almanac is about to release its prediction for the 2024-2025 winter and it promised it'll look very different than the one we just had.
While we won't be able to peek at their full prediction until around Labor Day, it seems the weather watcher is expecting a colder and snowier winter than past years.
The Farmer's Almanac is also prognosticating and will release their official expectations after Labor Day, and they too seem to be leaning towards a chillier-than-average season.
But there is one winter forecast that's already out and it seems to be aligning with what both almanacs are teasing.
Direct Weather, a popular weather watcher over on YouTube, has come out with their official prediction and teases we may be in store for the coldest and snowiest in years.
This same forecaster also came out with its preliminary fall 2024 forecast and says we should expect more lake effect snow than 2023, especially during the month of November.
Direct Weather also predicts we will also be on the chillier side. You can watch their full break down of what to expect by watching the video below.
In all, it seems we will finally have an active winter that will bring us the temperatures and snow we need to enjoy our favorite seasonal activities.
What does this mean for our chances of a White Christmas? That is still a little too early to tell, but based on what was said so far, conditions are looking pretty favorable!
Until then, bring on the bug-killing frost! The amount of mosquito bites I've gotten this year is downright criminal.
