A 24-year-old man from Pennsylvania has died in a terrible snowmobiling accident.

The first fatal snowmobiling accident of 2025 just happened in the Town of Camden.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office confirmed the tragic news, saying 24-year-old Dylan Dailey of Kunkletown, PA, was riding along the C4 trail when he lost control of his vehicle.

Authorities say Dailey had been riding a 2011 Ski-Doo Rev XP 600 snowmobile when he came across a sharp curve and was unable to navigate it. The vehicle exited the trail and struck several trees before Dailey was ejected.

Police say Dailey died at the scene.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said the Recreation Unit along with the Forensics Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit were all called to investigate the crash. It's believed speed was a contributing factor of the crash, however they did not reveal just how fast Dailey was possibly going.

Sheriff Maciol also revealed Dailey was riding on the trails with another person, and said they were involved in the crash. That person was riding a separate snowmobile, but no further information was provided about their identity or if they sustained any injuries.

Authorities have responded to several snowmobiling accidents across Central New York trails, but this marks the first time someone has died this year.

Previously, authorities say a 62-year-old woman was injured when she was riding on the C4I trail in the Town of Ava. Authorities say Karen Wickert of Oneida crashed when she attempted to drive up a snowbank and was ejected from her vehicle.

She luckily survived but sustained injuries that required treatment at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Rob Maciol recently appeared on WIBX to talk about ice and snowmobiling safety.

Sheriff Maciol stressed the importance of riding with a group and obeying all posted signs. This includes respecting private property and speed markers.

Maciol also reminded snowmobile enthusiasts not to blindly climb snowbanks and to always verify the bank isn't covering a potential danger.

Following these basic steps will help prevent an unnecessary accident... or worse.

WIBX and Townsquare Media Utica expresses its deepest condolences to Dylan Dailey's family.

