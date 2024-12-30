The FBI and DOJ are now looking into the fatal beating of a Marcy Correctional Facility inmate.

State Attorney General Letitia James released the "shocking and disturbing" body cam footage depicting the final moments of Robert Brooks on Friday.

These videos are graphic in nature and will not be independently posted on WIBX. Those wishing to review them can do so via the AG's website.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is taking over the incident from AG James' Office of Special Investigations, who opened their review of the incident on December 16.

The FBI Albany Field Office will be working with the Department of Justice on the investigation.

Brooks, who was serving a 12-year sentence, had been transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility to Marcy on December 9. He was beaten by multiple corrections officers on the same day.

AG James says the bodycam footage shows Brooks handcuffed to a gurney as officers punch, choke and kick him over a twenty-minute period.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries on December 10.

Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for the immediate termination of 13 corrections officers and a prison nurse at Marcy Correctional Facility.

NY State Corrections Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III has vowed for "institutional change" within the state's prison system following the incident; of which he called a "horrific act."

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has since issued a statement about the violence at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Rob Maciol wrote, in part:

I was sickened by what I saw on this very disturbing footage. Behavior of this nature will never be tolerated or condoned by this Office and goes against all aspects of our training and goes against the very fabric of the profession of Corrections.

WRGB reports Brooks had been arrested in April 2016 for reportedly stabbing the mother of his child. He was provided a plea deal, where he plead guilty to felony first degree assault in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence and a 4-year term of parole.

He had originally been charged with attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting at least three of the 13 guards involved in the death of Robert Brooks have been previously accused of attacking other prison inmates and reportedly named in federal lawsuits.

The report contains names of inmates and guards allegedly connected with the incidents, which WIBX has not independently verified.

As of print time, no arrests have been announced.

