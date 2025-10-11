State Police Offer More Details on Elmer Hill Road Homicide

New York State Police are releasing more details on an early morning homicide in the outer district of Rome on Elmer Hill Road Friday. Troopers say they are currently actively investigating the incident into Saturday, according to release by NYSP.

Here's what we know.

Trooper say at approximately 4:33 a.m. on Friday, state police was dispatched to a residence on Elmer Hill Road for a report of a possible assault. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Troopers now say the victim is identified as 56-year-old Mark A. Capparelli of Rome, NY, who was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State Police are asking anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

The investigation remains ongoing and being conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Here is the original Press Release from State Police:

On May 10, 2025, at 4:33 a.m., State Police were dispatched to a residence on Elmer Hill Road in the outer District of Rome for a possible assault.

The case is currently being investigated by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

If you have any information about this incident, parties can also contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]