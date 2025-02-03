A former resident doctor faces serious felony charges for using a colleague's identity to illegally order prescriptions for herself.

New Hartford Police announced the arrest of 45-year-old Elham Neisani-Somani, a now former fourth year MVHS Resident Doctor.

Authorities said they learned of Neisani-Somani's alleged illicit activity after being tipped off by the CVS operating inside the local Target at Sangertown Square Mall.

A pharmacist told police on December 11 they received a suspicious telephone order on December 8 from Mohawk Valley Health System for prescription medication. The pharmacist called the prescribing doctor's office to verify the medication order and learned it was "unauthorized."

The pharmacist then learned that the doctor who allegedly called in the order was a former employee had not been employed at MVHS for roughly a year.

New Hartford Police opened an investigation alongside the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Authorities ay with the cooperation of MVHS, they successfully tracked down Neisani-Somani.

Police allege she "had engaged in the illegal ordering of prescription medications for personal use while assuming the identity and credentials of a NYS certified doctor." Police did not reveal the type of medication Neisani-Somani had ordered.

Authorities claimed they also found evidence that she had been calling in these fraudulent orders as early as June 2024.

The doctor turned herself in to New Hartford PD, and faces these charges:

1)Criminal Impersonation 1st - PL 190.26 (3) - Class E felony

2)Identity Theft 1st - PL 190.80 (1) - Class D Felony 3)Falsifying Business Records 1st - PL 175.10 - Class E Felony 4)Forgery 2nd - PL 170.10 (5) - Class D Felony 5)Grand Larceny 3rd - PL 155.35 (1) - Class D Felony 5)Petit Larceny - PL 155.25 - Class A Misdemeanor

6)Unauthorized Practice of a Profession - NYS Education Law 6512 (1) - Class E Felony.

Neisani-Somani was released on her own recognizance and was subsequently fired from Mohawk Valley Health System.

You can read the full press release below:

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

