Is the cause of these ridiculous egg prices serious or a bunch of hoopla?

Ever since the pandemic, we've suffered through skyrocketing prices for just about everything while also hearing about every excuse in the book.

There's a supply chain issue

There's a shortage

There's not enough workers

The CEO really needed another yacht

The last point is obviously not a stated fact, but it was hard not to feel a little suspicious when companies posted record profits amid these supply chain challenges.

That's why people are becoming furious over the persistent price hikes on eggs. Sentiments began to reach a breaking point since September.

Again, the public was told there was a shortage of egg laying hens due to the ongoing avian influenza crisis. The H5N1 virus has killed over 300 million birds worldwide as of January 7, but it seems the crisis has only gotten worse.

That's because a poultry producer has to kill all its birds if the virus is detected.

Just the other day, a duck farm in Long Island had to cull their entire flock because of the bird flu. The New York Times says Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue had been in business since 1908 and supplies duck meat to local restaurants.

It is also the last remaining duck farm in the area, and owner Doug Corwin says that the order to kill all 100,000 ducks may force the historic farm out of business.

"It is gut-wrenching. You work your whole life for something, and then one day everything is gone,"

Killing the birds, experts say, is the only way to stop the illness from spreading. The virus has already mutated enough to start infecting non-avian animals.

There has also been several human cases of avian flu in the United States, but no fatalities have been reported.

However, some say culling entire flocks is cruel while others say the practice directly impacts American taxpayers.

The New York Times says the Department of Agriculture paid over $500,000 to poultry farms that were forced to kill their flocks.

What Does Avian Flu Have to Do With Egg Prices?

The virus has killed millions of egg laying hens; causing a shortage within the market. Since February 2022, about 82 million turkeys, ducks, and chickens were culled.

In the past four months alone, the poultry industry lost around 8% of its egg laying population. That explains egg prices have jumped by almost 40% since this time last year.

Demand for eggs has also increased since then, which is contributing to the limited availability of eggs.

Egg prices for a dozen have soared past the $6 mark, and lawmakers warn the prices could go even higher.

Senator Chuck Schumer said if President Donald Trump doesn't uphold all the bio security efforts to reduce and eradicate bird flu, the current situation will get worse.

"We want to try and keep grocery prices in check, and that means keeping the feds laser-focused on ending this latest bird flu outbreak, and using congressional appropriations, while asking for more if needed," he said.

While egg prices are practically guaranteed to keep going up, New York is among the select few states that might not see that big of a price jump.

Are New York Egg Prices More Stable Than Other States'?

My parents recently visited me from Connecticut and marveled over how "low" Central New York's egg prices were. Cue the Tim Allen "Home Improvement" noise!

According to them, egg prices are at $9 a dozen in the Nutmeg State. The fact that Walmart is selling a pack of 18 for about $6 bucks was mind blowing to them.

Safe to say, they stocked up on eggs before heading back home.

So why were egg prices here cheaper than Connecticut's?

New York has seen a rise in egg production in 2024, with New York AG Connection reporting a 1% bump in inventory and a 3% climb in laying hen numbers.

Overall, the Empire State produced over 150 million eggs.

"The increase in egg production in New York is a positive sign for the state's poultry industry. It indicates that the industry is growing and meeting consumer demand," the report said.

While egg prices aren't as high as other states, the report notes the situation could change due to fluctuating conditions beyond avian flu.

Feed prices have also driven up farming costs, which is also being passed onto the consumer. Additionally, demand remains high, which is also stressing the supply chain.

In all, it's truly unknown if Central New York's egg prices will remain lower than other states. Enjoy it while you can.

And for those looking into egg alternatives, here's a list of the top 8 egg substitutes and which recipes they work best.

