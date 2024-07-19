National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Struck Madison County

There is no question that Rome, NY was one of the hardest hit areas during severe storms and tornadoes that touched down this week. Two of the other areas that were truly devastated were in Madison County. Both the City of Oneida and Village of Canastota were hit extremely hard and one Canastota resident was killed as a result of the storm.

On Thursday Madison County officials provided an update on findings by the National Weather Service out of Binghamton. It has been confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down and ravaged Oneida and Canastota. According to CNY Central, the EF-1 was responsible for taking the life an 82-year-old man named Robert Popple Sr.

NWS Meteorologists have confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Canastota, NY on July 16, 2024 starting at 3 PM and ending at 3:07PM. The estimated maximum wind speed was 100 mph, with a path length of 1.42 miles and a max width of 100 yds.

According to the National Weather Service,

That is a devastating storm that is not commonly seen in our area. There are still several communities recovering and are in need of help. Madison County officials say,

The Red Cross shelter at the Canastota VFW (3835 Canal Rd, Canastota, NY) is still open for those needing food and lodging. NYS Disaster Financial Services will be at the Shelter at the Canastota VFW from 10 am - 5pm tomorrow (Friday, July 19th, 2024). DFS provides insurance assistance to residents affected by the storm.

Prayers and thoughts continue to go out to all those impacted by this horrific storm. The Central New York community is always strong and always comes together to help one another.

Rome Tornado July 16, 2024 Check out the damage a tornado caused in Rome, New York. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Central New Yorkers Stuff 18-Wheeler with Water for Rome After a EF-2 tornado touched down in Rome on Wednesday, Central New York rallied to help the devastated city. Within hours, the public stuffed an 18-wheeler full of bottled water to help those in need. Gallery Credit: Megan