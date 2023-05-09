Several headstones at a cemetery along Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford were damaged by a drunk driver whom police say also also crashed through a chain link fence that surrounds the grounds.

New Hartford Police responded to Green Lawn Cemetery at around 3:00 early Tuesday morning and charged with the driver with DWI. Officers say 30-year-old Nicole Washington was headed westbound on Seneca Turnpike when she crossed over the eastbound lane and continued off the road, through the fence and onto the cemetery grounds causing damage to multiple gravesites.

Green Lawn Cemetery on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Officers say the Washington, of Utica, failed a field sobriety test at the scene. She was also charged with failure to keep right and moving from her lane unsafely.

Police say the total cost of the damage to the headstones is still being determined.

Several headstone damaged at New Hartford cemetery after a DWI accident on Tuesday morning, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

