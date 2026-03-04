Man With Distinct Tattoos is Wanted by Utica Police, Crime Stoppers
The Utica Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on a felony warrant, according to UPD.
Police say they're searching for 34-year-old Zockier D. Green whose last known address was on Mason Street in Utica.
Zockier is wanted by police on a Felony Warrant for Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree for an alleged crime that involved physical contact. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580.
Police say Zockier has two distinct tattoos on his chest, one of a red "lipstick kiss," and the other of the word Faith, written in cursive.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Zockier D. Green (11/29/91) 34 years old
LKA: 1007 Mason St Apt 4
Utica, NY 13501
Race: White
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 150
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Green, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
