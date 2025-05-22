The Utica Zoo is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of new visitors this summer to check out Dino Discovery.

More than a dozen animatronic dinosaurs have roared to life in Central New York and they're already drawing gasps of amazement.

These dinosaurs move, roar, make eye contact, and even douse visitors with water.

Although the exhibit officially opens on May 24, the zoo held a special preview event for the media to check out these life-sized creatures before anyone else.

Check out some of the fascinating dinosaurs you can see for yourself at the zoo.

WIBX was at the preview event and spoke with Executive Director Andria Heath about the incredible exhibit.

Heath says the zoo is expecting an additional 25,000 visitors this summer.

"The hype has been amazing," she said, noting the zoo had been waiting and planning "for months and months" to make the immersive experience happen.

"It's an international exhibit that has been featured at many major city zoos," she continued, adding getting the program to the Mohawk Valley was a major win for the area.

She added zoo staff is extremely excited about the major event, which runs through October 19.

She also notes that this exhibit is also meant to educate about extinction and inspire future generations to preserve the animals that are currently on earth.

"We need to make sure that doesn't happen to other species," said Heath.

On the topic of animal conservation, the Utica Zoo announced a major win for species preservation. Denali, the resident Canada Lynx, is a mom.

"On Mother's Day, Denali had kits," Heath beamed. However, she noted the public won't be able to see adorable little lynxes just yet.

She added, "We're keeping her in seclusion right now to make sure she'll have her privacy and the ability to nurture and care for her kits because they're vulnerable. They're brand new. We hope our visitors can see them soon."

As for when that is, Heath says it depends on when staff is confident Denali is ready.

Until that day, visitors can check out the incredible dinosaurs now on display and learn more about the prehistoric ages.

