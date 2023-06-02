A security guard at an Upstate New York mall has been fired after his co-workers told cops that man had said he wanted to 'shoot up' the mall and also mentioned committing acts of violence at an upcoming Gay Pride parade, according to several reports.

Syracuse police say the 21-year-old man was working for Allied United Security and had only been assigned to work at Destiny USA for a few weeks prior to making the alleged statements, Syracuse.com reported citing a police report about the comments.

He also told coworkers that he would prefer to stab people at these locations so he could “see the life drain from their eyes,” according to the report.

The now-former security guard, identified as Bruce Laveck, allegedly made the comments to co-workers on May 20.

Destiny USA is the largest mall in all of New York State, totaling 2.4 million square feet, three stories and some 300 or more store fronts.

The parade Laveck is also accused of mentioning is the upcoming CNY Pride Festival and Parade, happening on Saturday, June 10 at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office says Laveck is not facing any charges. However, in addition to losing his job, Laveck has been issued a trespass order that prohibits him from entering any property owned by Destiny USA, the report stated.

And, while Laveck in not barred from Syracuse's Inner Harbor or the upcoming Pride event, officials said organizers and police providing security there have been informed of his statements.

