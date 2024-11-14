Delmonico’s Ownership Responds to Serious Accusations in Viral Social Media Post

One Central New York restaurant was the center of a social media firestorm this week after a post went viral alleging unsanitary conditions in their kitchen. The team at Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse is finally addressing these allegations.

A since deleted post by what is believed to be a former employee of Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse showed video and photos of everything from roaches in a soap dispenser, to mice eating pasta and an employee's rear-end "butt" up against a container of pasta. While these social media posts are only allegations and are not founded or verified by WIBX, the restaurant management team has released a statement addressing these allegations and the social media post directly.

The statement released on the Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse Facebook page reads,

As you may imagine, we were shocked by the recent post shared across social media. We are thankful for the overwhelming support from the community and our loyal customers during this time. As a family-owned and operated local business since 1978, first as Jack Appleseed's and now as Delmonico's, we are incredibly grateful for our

management team, front-of-house staff, back-of-house staff, and, most importantly, our guests. At Delmonico's, food safety is the priority. We take al feedback seriously and are committed to addressing all concerns. Restaurants are not perfect, but we continue to strive toward perfection. We thank our customers for 46 years of patronage. Your ongoing support is vital to our success. - The Delmonico's Team

At no time did Delmonico's close their doors and have been opened for operation since the social media post was published. To reiterate shortly after the post was put up it was taken down, but not before several people took screenshots of the post and posted copies of it all over various platforms.

Local independent journalist Antoine Spratt was one of the few to run with this story and you can see details included in the alleged Facebook accusations below.

WIBX will continue to provide any and all details related to this incident if and when they become available or are deemed necessary.

