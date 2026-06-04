Help Sheriff’s Dept. Find This Wanted Woman of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a local woman who is wanted on two bench warrants issued in Oneida County Court.



Police are looking for 30-year-old Nichole Slattery whose last know address was in the City of Utica, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest Slattery on charges of failure to appear in Oneida County Court. Karcic says there are two bench warrants for Slattery's arrest.

Name: Nichole Slattery

White Female, 30 years of age

Height: 5”2 / Weight: Approx., 130 pounds

Brown Hair / Green Eyes

Warrant/Details

Warrant #1: Bench Warrant

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge(s): Attempted Grand Larceny 2nd & Identity Theft 1

_______________________________________________________

Warrant #2: Bench Warrant

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge(s): Grand Larceny 3rd, Identity Theft 1 & Criminal Impersonation 2nd.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

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If you have any information about Slattery, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

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Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

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