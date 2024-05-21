Three People Arrested as Part of Crime Ring at Herkimer Walmart
Herkimer Police have had an extremely busy weekend and even busier start to the week as they've had a number of serious calls to respond to. Their latest arrest stemmed from an incident at the Walmart on North Caroline Street in Herkimer.
Police officials say officers were called to the Woodforest Bank at the Walmart for a report of a woman attempting to withdrawal funds from an account with an alleged forged out-of-state driver's license. The incident happened Monday evening at approximately 6 p.m. It turns out three people were working together as part of a larger crime wave.
Herkimer Police say the three individuals had stopped at lending institutions from New York City to Buffalo. The plan was to try and withdrawal funds using fake IDs at each of the banks. While officers say they first encountered the woman and eventually located the two other suspects in a vehicle near the ARC Goods store. Eventually, following the arrest of the three individuals police say the three individuals were associate with a large criminal enterprise that operated from New York to New Jersey and even Pennsylvania. The individuals arrested were:
- Kelly Arrigo (49) of Brooklyn
- Jason Arzu (24) of The Bronx
- Jordan Arzu of (24) The Bronx
The three are facing several charges including:
- Possession Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Attempted Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Misdemeanor)
- Conspiracy in the 5th Degree (Misdemeanor)
All three individuals were arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility. The investigation is still ongoing and the suspects allegedly have a long criminal history.
