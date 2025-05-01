Feeling adventurous?

If you ever visited an abandoned structure, you probably grappled with a sense of unease. Whether you think the area is crawling with ghosts or that one wrong step could result in a serious injury - it takes a lot of courage to actually walk around an abandoned site.

Take for example Holy Land USA, an abandoned religious theme park in Waterbury, Connecticut. The now-abandoned 18-acre theme park permanently closed in 1984, but people still make the journey to see its decaying stations of the cross and derelict replica catacombs.

While not many can get to say they got to wander around an abandoned theme park, there is another landmark that is far creepier than Holy Land USA.

Check Out an Abandoned 13-Mile Thruway Here in the Northeast

About 20 years before Holy Land USA closed forever, a long stretch of road lost all sense of relevance practically overnight.

In 1968, the Pennsylvania Turnpike was shut down in favor of an all new stretch of road in an effort to cut down on congestion between two major tunnels: Sideling Hill Tunnel and Rays Hill Tunnel.

It opened in 1940 to help alleviate traffic through the Appalachian Mountains.

The 13-mile stretch earned the moniker, "Tunnel Highway," because motorists passed through a grand total of seven tunnels to cut through the mountains.

The mountains are: Blue Mountain, Kittatinny Mountain, Tuscarora Mountain, Sideling Hill, Rays Hill, Allegheny Mountain, and Laurel Hill.

Although these tunnels haven't been maintained for years, the surviving three are still explored by people for the sheer thrill.

The remaining tunnels are Sideling Hill Tunnel, Laurel Hill Tunnel, and Rays Hill Tunnel. Sideling is the longest of the 3.

Aside from tunnel hopping, the road itself has become a popular destination for runners, bikers, inline skaters, horseback riders, and ghost hunters.

It also is a hotspot for YouTubers and other social media influencers.

Most of the property is owned by Bedford-Fulton Joint Recreation Authority and is managed by the Friends of the Pike 2 Bike.

So if you wish to walk along a road that had once welcomed hundreds of thousands of motorists before its untimely demise in the late 60s, check out the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike, which is located in the heart of our neighbor state.

