Customers of a popular store in Central New York were left reeling Wednesday after the manager made the shocking announcement the business was closing for good.

Oneida County continues to suffer continuous and massive economic losses as more and more businesses leave the area. It appears some of these closures are not by choice.

The sad news comes shortly after BNY Mellon, a major employer in the area, shuttered its Oriskany Business Park location. Other disappointing closures include Wheelock Rides out of Syracuse and Freihofer's bakery in Verona.

However, the biggest disappointment had come when a seafood restaurant ceased operations just last week after 70-years in business.

Without warning on Wednesday, Oneida residents were left stunned when another area business decided to pull the plug after several years. Cornell's Greenhaus, located at 264 Genesee St., has permanently closed, "effective immediately."

The store specialized in selling hemp and CBD products.

33rd Annual Nightclub & Bar Convention And Trade Show - Day 2 David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group loading...

Store Manager Jamie Hughes made the announcement to the store's "wonderful and valued customers" before noon:

After many years of serving you and the community of Oneida, we announce with a heavy heart that we are permanently closed, effective immediately. On behalf of everyone at Cornell's Greenhaus, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the many years of love and support that you have shown to us.

The decision comes after Hughs announced on June 14 that the store was closed for "legal reasons."

Both announcements were made on the private Facebook group Oneida for Change.

Courtesy Jamie Hughes/Cornell's Greenhaus Courtesy Jamie Hughes/Cornell's Greenhaus loading...

Luckily, Hughes is also somewhat of a TikTok star and also updated fans of his store on the social media platform. While we can't embed his announcement video due to some choice words, we can link you to it so you can hear why the plug was seemingly pulled.

According to Hughes, he was approached by state officials on June 13 and was told to close the store. A week later, the closure was made permanent by owners Jamie and Hannah Cornell. It appears the reason was beyond their control.

"I can't do anything. I feel like I've failed my customers, I failed my boss, the company, myself and everything," he said in an emotionally raw update.

No further details have been provided at this time, except that "apparently, New York is stingy on the rules on what we can and cannot sell, and they [screwed] us over royally."

Per store owner Jacob Cornell, "Cornell's Greenhaus LLC follows all guidance and updates from the NYS Office of Cannabis Management," so it appears the forced shutdown came out of the blue.

CBD Industry Faces Tighter Regulations In UK Leon Neal/Getty Images loading...

WIBX has reached out to Mr. Hughes, Mr. Cornell and the NYS Office of Cannabis Management for comment and are awaiting response.

Either way, Central New York's economy has taken yet another hit with another businesses permanently closing without warning.

