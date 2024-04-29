If you notice more smoke in the sky next week, don't panic. A controlled burn will take place in May.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) announced it will be conducting a controlled burn in the town of Verona next week.

Aleksei Nikolaev/Think Stock Aleksei Nikolaev/Think Stock loading...

According to the release, burning will take place on small parcels of land at the Verona Test Annex along State Route 31. Roughly 140 acres will be impacted.

The AFRL noted that smoke could be seen for miles on the day of the controlled burn, especially in neary Durhamville and Oneida. The smoke could travel as far as State Route 365.

During the time of the burn, motorists near the area are encouraged to slow down and use caution, as the smoke could reduce visibility. Because of that, drivers should flick on their low-beam lights to ensure their car is visible.

The reason why the burning is needed is to control vegetation to help improve the forest's ecosystem. The flames will also help clear excess fuels and rotting wood, which can help fuel forest fires.

Additionally, the burning can also help control pest populations like ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas, which are expected to be nightmarish this year.

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

The AFRL will monitor weather on the day of the expected burn, but will delay it should there be adverse conditions. Additionally, the nearby VVS School District will also be monitored to ensure student safety.

At this time, the burning is set to take place on the week of May 5.

Those with questions or concerned about the controlled burn can email the organizations directly at afrl.ri.pa@us.af.mi or call their Public Affairs Office in Rome at 315-330-2338.

Meanwhile, the NY State Burn Ban remains in effect until May 14 in order to prevent unintentional wildfires. You can read more about the rules below.

Read More: Statewide Burn Ban in Effect in New York

Get our free mobile app

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Firewood Rules In NY State You Should Know Gallery Credit: Clay Moden