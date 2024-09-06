As a Connecticut native, the only thing I can say is, "Huh?"

Which state do you think is deserving of the pizza and basketball capital of the country, let alone the world?

Connecticut has gone ahead and declared itself just that in brand new welcome signs that debuted on the major highways.

The sign proclaiming the Nutmeg State as the so-called "Basketball Capital of the World" will greet motorists driving in from Springfield, Massachusetts, on I-91, I-84, and I-395.

Yes, that Springfield - as in the place that has the Basketball Hall of Fame and current claim to being the birthplace of Basketball. (Herkimer, sush, you'll get your turn.)

As for another fresh lump of controversy, the pizza signs were erected to greet drivers entering the state from I-95 and I-84 in New York.

You know, just to make New York drivers froth at the mouth even more as they cross the state border. Wonderful idea, Ned.

For those who need a refresher, CT Representative Rosa DeLauro snuck in a delegation naming New Haven the pizza capital of America, which got approved and was made official in May at the U.S. Capitol.

These new signs have obviously ruffled feathers from surrounding states, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy deadpanning on X (formerly Twitter), "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area." Ouch. Burn.

At this time, Governor Kathy Hochul has yet to say anything.

Also, just to really twist the knife, Connecticut has added even more signs along the Rhode Island border to tout two other titles.

These signs proclaim, "Welcome to Connecticut, Home of the Submarine Capital of the World" and "Welcome to Connecticut, Stop for a bite in the Foodie Capital of New England."

Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement that these signs are there to prove "what makes Connecticut special."

We want everyone entering our state to immediately feel proud of what we do well here, whether it’s making the nation’s best pizza, world class meals, national championships, or the most complex machines in the world. Each sign is an invitation to experience all that we have to offer as one of the best states to live, work, and play

As someone who was born and raised in Connecticut, here are my thoughts because I am a little qualified to weigh in on this as I have also lived in New York and Massachusetts for many years.

First of all, Massachusetts will defend its title of being a basketball capital like a junkyard dog. The fact Herkimer is coming for its title will prove to be interesting over the next few years.

Also, Connecticut has one WNBA team: The Connecticut Sun and Svetlana Abrosimova carried that team like a champion. And, unfortunately, WNBA isn't as popular as its male counterpart.

However, the state doesn't have an NBA team to make the state competitive. And while people go bananas for the NCAA and all the lovely things UConn brings in the form of shiny trophies and pennants, it's just one famous college from a sea of other equally distinguished basketball colleges.

Connecticut can't claim to have the most basketball championships because it's missing a critical piece of the puzzle, the NBA.

As for the pizza problem, I know where I stand on the argument because I was raised on Sally's Apizza in New Haven. I go feral for the white clam and celebrate when Dave Portnoy says nice things about our state.

However, I have had tremendous pizza in New York, which is technically the birthplace of pizza and home to the second-oldest pizzeria in the country.

So while Connecticut has the taste and a bit of the history, with Frank Pepe's turning 100 next year, New York has them beat.

As for the foodie capital of New England... anyone who's ventured to Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine knows they have excellent grub. I'll let those states quarrel amongst themselves and leave my opinion at that.

Submarine capital, though? Yes, Connecticut can have that title thanks to General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. That company has kept the Navy competitive for over 100 years, after all.

In all, I think Connecticut is trying to put its name on the map because it doesn't have a lot going for it when compared to what other states offer - and that's okay. Personally, I enjoy when the state is celebrated for its strong educational system and quiet living style over anything else.

Heck, TikTok celebrity Nara Smith just revealed to her nearly 10 million followers that she's moving to Connecticut because it's a lowkey state.

That all said, feel free to agree or disagree. But I truly think Connecticut may be overstepping on this one.

