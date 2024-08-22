Community Raises Money for Funeral of Utica Girl Killed in Ohio Crash

On Thursday, August 15th Ajla Vukovic was on her way to a huge Bosnian Festival in the State of Iowa. While traveling with friends in a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike when a massive series of crashes broke out. As a result of the crash, Vukovic was tragically killed.

According to a story originally published on WKTV, Vukovic was asleep at the time of the crash. Her family had revealed that she was a passenger in the back of a vehicle when it was struck by a tractor-trailer. This was a truly tragic incident that took the life of this wonderful 20-year-old Utica girl. In addition other lives were cut short, too soon.

According to KBTX in Ohio,

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified three of the victims as 20-year-old Ajla Vukovic of Uticia, New York, 9-year-old Dawa Norbu of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and 46-year-old Tenzin Drukgyal of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The incident was very serious as these series of crashes involved a vehicle releasing toxic hazmat chemicals in the area.

KBTX reported three separate crashes.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota was approaching the toll plaza when it slowed down for unknown reasons. A large commercial truck carrying hazardous material hit the rear of the car. The Toyota veered off the right side of the highway, and the truck hit a concrete barrier and overturned, causing the release of the hazardous material. The second crash happened just before 6 a.m. near milepost 49 in Fulton Township, Fulton County. One person died and several others were injured in that crash. Troopers said one of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer hauling sulfuric acid, prompting a HAZMAT response. Authorities haven’t said what may have caused this crash or the following one. A third crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near milepost 50.8 in Swanton Township. One person died in that crash, and several others were injured in that last crash.

A Philadelphia man has been charged in connection with the final crash. Naimov Istam faces charges of negligent aggravated vehicular homicide.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been established for the 20-year-old Utica girl and has already seen a significant contribution from the local community and beyond. The goal of the fundraiser is $120,000 and over $117,000 has already been raised. You can help by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/support-ajla-vukovics-funeral-costs/.

Everyone who speaks of Vukovic and say she was a wonderfully sweet girl. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this tremendously difficult time.

