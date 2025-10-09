The Comets Are Back — Utica Gears Up for Opening Weekend

Hockey’s back in Utica and fans are ready to pack the Aud. The Comets open their season this weekend with a home-and-home against the Cleveland Monsters, skating Friday night at 7 and again Saturday afternoon at 3.

The team locked in its roster this week — 30 players in all, with 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and 4 goalies. After a busy training camp and two preseason games with Syracuse, 14 players were sent down to Adirondack, and 19 new faces joined the mix after spending time at Devils camp in New Jersey.

A bunch of familiar names are back in the lineup: Brian Halonen, Colton White, Dmitri Osipov, Austin Strand, Xavier Parent, Ethan Edwards, Topias Vilén, Mikaël Diotte, Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden, Nathan Légaré, and goaltender Nico Daws. Halonen, who led the Comets with 27 goals last season, looked sharp in preseason play for New Jersey — one goal, two assists, and plenty of confidence. Légaré also stood out, and newcomer Angus Crookshank could be fun to watch. The North Vancouver forward comes over from Ottawa’s system, where he put up solid numbers in Belleville.

And good news in net — Nico Daws cleared waivers and is back for another year in Utica. The German-born goalie is closing in on 100 games in a Comets uniform and posted a 1.60 GAA with a .939 save percentage last season.

Expect a fast, physical start to the season and a loud Adirondack Bank Center. If you haven’t grabbed tickets yet, hit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070