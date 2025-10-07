College Football Week Seven Regional Action – Schedule/Scores

College football begins Week Seven of the season Thursday night. Here are the schedules for this weekend, followed by scores as they become available.

Rutgers is 3-and-2 and will visit Washington Friday night. 2-and-3 Army is hosting Charlotte on Saturday at noon.

Following a difficult two weeks, Syracuse is 3-and-3 and will host Pittsburgh in Week Eight. The game is set for 7:30 p.m and can be seen on YouTube TV.

UConn is 4-and-2 and will visit Boston College in Week Eight.

Utica University, following a tough loss to ranked Cortland last week, will host Morrisville State on Saturday at noon.

Hamilton College (1-3) will host Trinity College on Saturday at 1 pm in Clinton.

Colgate football will host Richmond on Saturday at 1 pm in Hamilton.

Hartwick (2-3) mis at home in Oneonta on Saturday, hosting St. John Fisher University at 1 p.m..

Check back for scores.

