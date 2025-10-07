College Football Week Seven Regional Action &#8211; Schedule/Scores

College Football Week Seven Regional Action – Schedule/Scores

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

College football begins Week Seven of the season Thursday  night.  Here are the schedules for this weekend, followed by scores as they become available.

Rutgers is 3-and-2 and will visit Washington Friday night.  2-and-3 Army is hosting Charlotte on Saturday at noon.

Following a difficult two weeks, Syracuse is 3-and-3 and will host Pittsburgh in Week Eight. The game is set for 7:30 p.m and can be seen on YouTube TV.

UConn is 4-and-2 and will visit Boston College in Week Eight.

Utica University, following a tough loss to ranked Cortland last week, will host Morrisville State on Saturday at noon.

Hamilton College (1-3) will host Trinity College on Saturday at 1 pm in Clinton.

Colgate football will host Richmond on Saturday at 1 pm in Hamilton.

Hartwick (2-3) mis at home in Oneonta on Saturday, hosting St. John Fisher University at 1 p.m..

Check back for scores.

