Brace Yourself – December is Looking Extra Cold for Upstate NY

Two weeks ago, forecasters were debating over the possibility of an atmospheric collision between La Niña and the Polar Vortex. Now, as December is about to begin, meteorologists believe the chance of colder than normal weather in December for Upstate New York is looking likely.

According to NOAA, putting this weather phenomenon into simple terms, it means warm air is expected to push northward into the North Pole from the Atlantic Ocean which disrupts the Polar Vortex and splits it, pushing frigid cold temperatures south. In our case forecasters say, the Polar Vortex which is actually similar to a "cyclone (or a wall) spinning over and around polar regions" at between 10 and 30 miles up into the atmosphere, moves south dipping into North America and Europe creating much colder than normal temperatures. Forecasters say the conditions for this atmospheric disruption which has occurred a few times over the last 50 years, seems more and more likely for the coming weeks.

The forecast for Upstate New York through December shows temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than our average, with highs in the 20s and low 30s, and overnight lows in dipping into the lower teens. North Country lows are expected to dip into single digits during some periods in December.

Forecasters say there's no way to accurately tell how much snow we'll receive during the final four weeks of the year as precipitation predictions are difficult beyond 2 or 3 days, however, colder temperatures would mean that if there is precipitation, it will be in the form of snow.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to be disrupted this weekend, with a Lake Effect Snow warning from Friday into Saturday with winds gusting 20 to 30 mph. 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected with the possibility of up to 16 inches in persistent snow squalls, especially to the north. On Sunday, forecasters are watching a potential winter storm that could develop which could possibly disrupt travel for the start of the work week.

