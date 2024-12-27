One of the nation's most popular television shows will again feature a beloved Central New York restaurant.

A Salt City staple will once again hit small screen for a special encore.

You also won't have to wait too long to see the special episode!

Food Network star Guy Fieri is heading back to Armory Square in Syracuse because he is apparently obsessed with its Italian food scene.

But there is one restaurant in particular that's seemingly stolen his heart.

The Mayor of Flavortown first visited Pastabilities in 2012 for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He gorged himself on the eatery's famous hot tomato oil, riggies, and its duck bacon flatbread.

Fieri said some of the best food he's ever eaten was at that restaurant.

Now, he's back for seconds and will feature their expanded menu for a special episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation.

Pastabilities will be back on Food Network on Friday, January 3rd, at 9 p.m. eastern.

The episode,titled "BBQ, Biscuits and a Meatball Bake", is the 10th episode of the series' 6th season.

The episode's official description was released, which says:

A mother-daughters Italian spot in Syracuse, N.Y., is going strong, plating a mighty meatball bake and over-the-top angel hair arancini.

The restaurant confirmed Fieri will be firing up the kitchen with Chef Rachel and Chef Karyn.

This time around, Fieri will apparently make the restaurant's Spicy Hot Tomato Oil the star of the show.

Those familiar with "Hot Tom" now know the sauce is so delicious, it's available commercially in stores like Wegmans.

You can also purchase the special sauce online, and even give their "extra spicy" version a try.

Pastabilities has enjoyed regular trips into the spotlight, beyond just Food Network.

Celebrities like Richard Gere, Eugene Levy and, most recently, Chevy Chase all enjoyed a delicious dinner there.

If you are unable to catch the special episode on Friday, there are two encores scheduled.

The first will air at midnight ET on Saturday, January 4, and then at 4:30am ET on Saturday, February 1.

Check out the big announcement from the restaurant!

