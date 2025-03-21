A new report claims that living in Central New York means you are more likely to suffer an accident or much worse.

If you ever thought where you lived meant you were more or less likely to get hurt, a new study claims that is the case.

Apparently, there are pockets in New York where people do face increased risk of injury, accident, and even death. This includes preventable incidents like falls and car crashes to intentional causes like suicide and homicide.

Read More: New Yorkers Apparently The Most Dangerous and Reckless in US

The study came from MyBioSource and it claims to have identified the 5 worst counties when it comes to highest risk of injury and death.

Repo Man Recovers Property As Owners Default On Payments Getty Images loading...

According to the study, New York's rural areas are more dangerous to the heavily populated city and urban centers within the state. Apparently, this trend is relatively new as these regions reported a "sharp increase in fatalities over the past five years."

The Central New York county that is considered one of the state's "Most Dangerous" was Chenango County, which placed third overall.

After looking at injury-related deaths per 100,000 people in every area within New York State, Chenango County was found to have a rate of 16 instances per 100,000 residents.

skynesher from Getty Images Signature skynesher from Getty Images Signature loading...

The study did not include any data into recent accidents or fatalities in that county.

Here's all the counties that are considered New York's most dangerous:

Sullivan County Bronx County Chenango County Allegany County Monroe County

Sullivan County's instance rate was 21 per 100,000 people while Monroe and Allegany tied at the bottom of the top five with a rate of 15 per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, Bronx County's rate was 18 per 100,000 folks.

On the other hand, a Central New York County was found to be one of the safest in the state.

Lake Okeechobee water level drops to historic low Marc Serota/Getty Images loading...

Hamilton County was found to have the third lowest incident level in the state, with -4 individuals per 100,000. The safest county of all was Washington, followed by Columbia in 2nd place.

Ranking the Top 5 "Most Dangerous" States

On the other hand, New York is not considered one of the worst states when it comes to personal safety. MyBioSource noted the reason is because "the most dangerous are sparsely populated rural areas, where access to emergency medical services may be limited, potentially exacerbating fatal outcomes."

As for the top 5 states with the highest increase in injury and death, that would be:

West Virginia Louisiana Tennessee Delaware Maine

When looking at New York's overall score, the Empire State ranked at near the bottom at 39th place. The "safest" overall state was Utah.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub

Get our free mobile app

Justice for Ginger: Authorities Demand Information about Neglected CNY Dog CONTENT WARNING: The images below may be upsetting and disturbing for some. The intention is to provide information, not offend. If you recognize this dog, please contact Rome Animal Control at (315) 337-6260. Gallery Credit: City of Rome