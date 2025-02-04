Feeling hungry?

A state cooking show that focuses on family-owned restaurants has shined the spotlight on one of Central New York's favorite Mexican eateries.

The crew from The Empire Plate went all out showcasing the local restaurant's mouthwatering menu in a way that makes you want to reach into the screen and snag a plate for yourself.

The Empire Plate is a local cooking show that's skyrocketing in popularity because its mission is to showcase New York State's finest restaurants.

Let's be real, sometimes you just want to know if a restaurant you haven't tried yet is good or bad before you head in and spend your money. Shows like these help those get a feel for the menu, the restaurant's vibe, and overall see if it sparks their interest.

It also helps expose these restaurants to a broader audience in a way that mirrors the Keith Lee effect.

The concept behind The Empire Plate is pretty simple: they travel across New York and roll into a restaurant, order practically everything on the menu, and provide their honest thoughts about the food while learning the backstory behind the particular restaurant.

This time, the crew trekked north to film a new episode at Cantina Catrin in Yorkville. The standout Mexican restaurant certainly delivered, with host Bill Vinci raving about the delicious meal while interacting with the owner, Angel.

Those are great pictures! The crew certainly did their job in making the mouths water of all who watch their latest episode or see the photos.

"The food was off the charts good. Everything we had was delicious and fresh, and made with love," said Vinci. "It's probably one of the best Mexican restaurants in New York State!"

Overall, this should be a great boon for the locally owned business. With the Big Game happening this weekend, it might be a good place to order some delicious, freshly made snacks.

Watch the episode below - and check out that robo-waiter! How many CNY eateries have that on their team?

