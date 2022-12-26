New York State Police have charged a CNY man with more than 400 criminal sexual allegations, including more than 100 counts of rape.

Troopers arrested 51-year-old Lauren Brooks after he was indicted by a Steuben County Grandy Jury for a series of alleged incidents involving a minor child between 2012-2016. At that time, Brooks lived in the town of Corning, but he currently lives in West Edmeston in Madison County, state police said.

According to New York State Police in Painted Post, Brooks' charges include:

1 count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child 1 st Degree, (class B felony)

Degree, (class B felony) 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, (class A misdemeanor)

225 counts of Criminal Sex Act 2 nd Degree, (class B felony)

Degree, (class B felony) 73 counts of Criminal Sex Act 3 rd Degree, (class E felony)

Degree, (class E felony) 90 counts of Rape 2 nd Degree, (class D felony)

Degree, (class D felony) 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony)

Following his arraignment, Brooks was being held in the Steuben County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

arrest photo of Lauren Brooks - via New York State Police arrest photo of Lauren Brooks - via New York State Police loading...

Investigators say their investigation is continuing and asked that "...anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks and has not come forward..." to contact NYSP at 607-962-3282.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

