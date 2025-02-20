A new bill making its way through Congress aims to make June 14 a different national holiday.

It wouldn't be just Flag Day anymore if Congresswoman Claudia Tenney gets her way.

If her name sounds familiar, it's because she has many ties to Central New York.

She's a New Hartford native that was the former host of the established WIBX show, "First Look," before dedicating her full time to politics.

Tenney, who now represents New York's 24th congressional district, recently introduced a bill to elevate President Donald Trump's birthday as a national celebration.

She tweeted out shortly after submitting her legislation:

The United States salutes George Washington's birthday every President's Day, which falls on the third Monday during the month of February.

Tenney, a staunch supporter of President Trump, argued our current Commander in Chief deserves the same type of honor.

She tweeted out in a secondary post, "No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump."

If passed, Tenney's proposed law would permanently codify a new federal holiday called "Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day,"

Tenney's legislation is just one of many proposed to honor and celebrate President Trump.

North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell recently proposed renaming Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump while Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter is seeking to rename Greenland - a territory Trump covets - to "Red, White, and Blueland."

A Brief Recap of Tenney's Political Ties to CNY

Before becoming one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, Tenney formerly represented New York's 115th Assembly District and the 101st Assembly District between 2011 and 2017.

It should be noted Tenney was the first woman to ever represent New York's 115th Assembly District after rerunning unopposed in the 2011 general election.

She was later elected to the 22nd district twice; in 2016 and again in 2020 in a rematch against Anthony Brindisi, whom she lost to in 2018.

When new redistricting maps were issued in 2022, Tenney announced she would run in the 24th district, which represents the Finger Lakes region and runs alongside Lake Ontario, of which she currently serves.

