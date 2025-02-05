Not even a year after opening its doors in Central New York, an upscale Italian restaurant said it's packing up and heading somewhere new.

The Mohawk Valley is seemingly trapped in an endless cycle of business closures and bankruptcies.

So when a restaurant or local store says it has a big announcement to share, it's understandable why the general public instinctively braces for more bad news.

This time, fans of a very popular Italian restaurant in Clinton shared a collective sigh of relief after hearing it was permanently shutting the building doors for a different reason.

Maggiolino's, which opened along the Seneca Turnpike in March 2024, is moving north.

Owner Justin Maggiolino said the restaurant is in the process of setting up shop in the City of Rome. The new location, which is a roughly 30-minute drive from its current building, was updated on their official Facebook page to 8727 Turin Road in Rome.

The restaurant gained popularity with their delicious homemade pasta, nightly chef specials, and dishes that celebrated the secret Maggiolino family recipes.

The move was confirmed on their Facebook via various comments and, while the owner did not reveal an exact opening date, the new Maggiolino's is slated to restart serving fantastic Italian food sometime in March.

Townsquare Media has reached out to the owners and is awaiting response about their pending move to Rome.

This report will be updated once WIBX receives an official statement or comment about their decision.

That being said, Central New York can rest knowing one of their favorite Italian joints isn't leaving the Mohawk Valley anytime soon.

