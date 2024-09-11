Central New York is losing another business and only has a limited time to say goodbye.

Yet another business owner is hanging up the hat and leaving the retail business and the news comes after a number of announced and, often, abrupt closures.

Just yesterday, Central New York learned it would be losing practically all Big Lots stores while just the day before, it was revealed all LL Flooring locations - including the New Hartford store - were shutting down permanently.

Retail chains aside, several local joints have recently closed, including Coalyard Charlie's in Rome, Bar & Board Charcuterie in Syracuse, and the BNY Mellon location at the Oriskany Business Park.

And while sad, several other local businesses closed down because the owners wanted to enjoy their golden years, like All Seasons Outfitters in New Hartford and Mazzullo and Sons Carpet & Flooring in Oneida.

Now another longtime local store owner announced they're ready to retire and has already hung up the signs announcing their departure. Imex Furniture, located on Commercial Drive in New York Mills, will soon close and is in the process of liquidating the store.

The owner also wants the community to know they're permanently closing and their doors will remain open for a very limited time.

To ensure every last item is sold, Imex Furniture is offering steep discounts on its entire inventory.

Apparently, the store owner is ready to retire and has slashed prices on everything - from bedroom furniture to dining room sets.

I admit I poked around the store for a decent computer chair, but was already informed every last one was already sold. Bummer!

However, if you're looking to renovate a room, now's your chance to save some money on some big sending items.

The community is invited to celebrate Imex one last time by stopping by to purchase a deeply discounted mattress, bench, sofa, coffee table and more.

And, if there's something you want and they don't have - the owner is willing to order it online for in-store pickup for a limited time. I came across a partition that spoke to me, but it was a little damaged, and the owner kindly offered to order a new one for me.

While it is sad to see such a prominent store on Commercial Drive close for good, we wish the kind owner and employees a happy retirement and an exciting new venture.

You can find the Imex Furniture store at 4869 Commercial Dr in New York Mills, New York.

