CNY Car Dealership Organizing Supply Drive for Hurricane Helene Victims

While another monstrous storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico people are still reeling from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. The category 4 storm made landfall at Florida's "big bend" on the night of Thursday, September 26th with 140 mph sustained winds.

Eventually, the storm moved north and devastated several states and killed hundreds. As a result of this devastating storm whole communities were wiped away and leveled to nothing. One of the hardest hit areas was the area of Ashville, North Carolina. People's homes were swallowed by flood water and as they moved to the highest point of their homes, the roof, the houses would collapse and they'd be swept away.

In an effort to lend support and urgently needed supplies, a local car dealership is organizing a supply drive with partners in North Carolina to give people down south much needed items as they continue to rebuild and recover.

Nimey's New Generation Vehicles is spearheading the drive with the help of ERL Intermodal and other community partners. There is no area more generous than Central New York. What items are needed and being accepted?

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers (any size)

Wipes

Formula

Hand Sanitizer

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Batteries

Flashlights

First Aid Supplies

Feminine Hygiene Products

Personal Hygiene Products (Soap, Shampoo, Toothpaste, etc.)

Trash Bags (Contractor Size Preferred)

Tarps

Blankets

Bleach

Towels

Shovels

Brooms

Coolers

Gloves

Generators

Propane

Gas

Cook Stoves

Candles

Matches

Lighters

Charcoal

Pet Food (Dried or Canned)

The need is endless and you can contribute as much or as little as you're able. A tractor trailer will be loaded up and driven to the hardest hit communities. You can drop your donations off at several different locations across the Mohawk Valley.

Nimey's New Generation Cars - 2104 Dwyer Avenue in Utica, NY Matt Nimey GMC - 13371 State Route 12 in Boonville, NY NextGen Car Care - 7786 Seneca Turnpike in Clinton, NY Winn's Automotive - 7606 State Route 5 in Clinton, NY NBT Banks - Cobleskill, Cooperstown and Hartwick Seminary Townsquare Media - 9418 River Road in Marcy, NY

Nimey's says, "Every donation helps bring relief to those in need. Let’s come together and show the heart Central New York is known for!"

Rome Tornado July 16, 2024 Check out the damage a tornado caused in Rome, New York. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Central New Yorkers Stuff 18-Wheeler with Water for Rome After a EF-2 tornado touched down in Rome on Wednesday, Central New York rallied to help the devastated city. Within hours, the public stuffed an 18-wheeler full of bottled water to help those in need. Gallery Credit: Megan