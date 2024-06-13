Red Hot New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Coming to Utica

Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles is doing it again. Owner, Tom Napoli, has announced he is bringing in a red hot New York Yankees starter to meet fans and sign autographs at his store at 2150 Oriskany Street W in Utica, NY.

On Monday, June 24th, 2024 Yankess starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt will be in Utica to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures. There are a number of packages available for fans to take advantage of and for very reasonable prices. While Schmidt is now on the IL (Injure List), he was off to a red hot start this season. According to ESPN, Schmidt is, "5-3 and ninth in the AL with a 2.52 ERA. He has been part of the starting staff's MLB-record run to 16 straight games in which they have gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer."

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images loading...

Schmidt was a 2017 first-round draft pick and has continued to improve and impress. Prior to the Dodgers series, Schmidt has been part of the starting staff’s MLB-record run to 16 straight games in which they have gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer. Since the start of 2023, Schmidt's 32 starts with three runs allowed or fewer is the second-most in Major League Baseball behind St. Louis Cardinals starter Sonny Gray's 33. Schmidt has developed into one of baseball's most consistent starters.

He isn't expected to throw for another 4-6 weeks, but Yankees fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the lineup. While on IL he his happy to stop by Hall of Frames to meet excited fans in Utica. If you'd like the chance to meet him, get an autograph or snap a picture with him you can with one of the following packages.

Clarke Schmidt Inscription Tickets - $25.00

Clarke Schmidt Autograph Ticket - $59.00

Clark Schmidt Photo Op Ticket - $59.00

Clark Schmidt Autograph/Photo Op Combo - $99.00

Owner of Hall of Frames Tom Napoli says,

We are very excited to be able to bring the Utica area one of the starting pitchers from the hottest team in baseball, The New York Yankees!

No matter how you choose to participate is will surely be an amazing time and you'll get to meet one of the hottest Yankee players this season. We all hope he ends up back in that rotation soon! With the addition of him and eventually Gerrit Cole back in there, hitters from other teams will really fear the Bombers.

To get your tickets to this event you can visit: https://hofsportscollectibles.com/collections/upcoming-signing

