Chobani Announces Billion Dollar Manufacturing Plant at Griffiss

The announcement was probably not one of the best kept secrets in Oneida County history - but it was still a positive realization when the announcement of 1,000+ jobs was promised by Chobani in Oneida County on Tuesday.

Chobani’s founder and chief executive, Hamdi Ulukaya, announced at Sky Dome in the Griffiss Business Park in Rome on Tuesday, a one million plus square foot manufacturing facility that's expected to open in the fall of next year is now underway with shovels in the ground. Ulukaya said the construction permit application was being delivered to the city of Rome righter after the announcement, and the facility would be the largest healthy foods manufacturing plant in America. Chobani, America's top yogurt Greek Yogurt manufacturers, currently has facilities in South Edmeston, Idaho and Australia. Their corporate headquarters is in New York City, and the Rome facility will be their fourth manufacturing plant worldwide.

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

Ulukaya praised the relationship with Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, but called Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente his brother when talking about the handshake deal he made with Oneida County. A deal he says he will absolutely honor based on the mutual trust he and Picente have for each other. Ulukaya also praised the treatment he's received from Rome Mayor Jeff Lanigan.

Ground breaking ceremonies were held after the announcement on Tuesday and construction on the new facility will begin immediately, according to Ulukaya.

Ulukaya camek to America from Turkey seeking a better life. He purchased a rundown yogurt facility in New Berlin from Kraft Foods and within seven years, created a new section of the yogurt product in Greek Yogurt and turned the business into a multi-billion dollar worldwide brand. Chobani will continue to operate its facility in Otsego County.

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

Did We See You at the 2024 Boilermaker in Utica? Gallery Credit: Megan