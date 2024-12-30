Cases of a serious bacterial illness that is especially dangerous to infants are quickly rising across New York State.

Health experts are expecting a surge in respiratory illnesses after the holiday season. While many expect COVID-19 to continue being a threat, diseases like RSV and the flu will also be a big problem.

However, officials are tracking a different sickness that's reemerged in recent weeks and is quickly spreading across the state.

With people gathering for the holidays, doctors are expressing concern that the state will see an incredible jump in the number of infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring pertussis cases across the country, noting a significant spike in recent weeks.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has infected nearly 33,000 people nationwide so far this year.

This is six times the number of last year, when the CDC reported around 6,500 cases.

This marks the highest level of whooping cough cases in over a decade and it appears this trend is not slowing down anytime soon.

New York State, excluding NYC, reported the second highest number of cases in the entire country. The state has recorded 52 cases in the past week and a cumulative total of 1,664 so far this year.

Last year, New York only reported 437 confirmed cases.

What Is Pertussis?

The illness, also known as whooping cough, has been around for centuries. The first ever recorded breakout was in Paris, France, back in 1578.

Whooping cough is highly contagious, Once infected, symptoms often start out like an average cold with a runny nose, mild fever, and an occasional cough.

The NYC Department of Health said as the disease progresses, people begin developing the signature symptoms, which are more serious - especially among infants.

The telltale sign of infection is "a high-pitched 'whoop' when inhaling" after a fit of rapid coughs; known as paroxysms.

These coughing attacks can last for months.

The good news is, those who are vaccinated against pertussis often don't develop the telltale "whoop" and tend to recover a lot quicker.

However, infants under 1 and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk of developing more serious side effects.

Complications of pertussis are most common in young infants and can include pneumonia, ear infections, seizures, problems of the nervous system and brain, and death.

It's estimated around 50% of babies under the age of 1 wind up in the hospital after contracting the illness.

The CDC encourages parents to get the DTaP vaccine to protect their children against whooping cough. It is given out in a series of four doses starting at 2 months until 18 months.

Boosters, called the Tdap vaccine, are also periodically given to those entering elementary and high school; as well as to adults in close contact with infants.

Health officials say there is no lifelong immunity to pertussis after exposure or past infection. The CDC warns unvaccinated individuals are at greater risk at developing the more serious-side effects if they contract whooping cough.

How to Prevent Whooping Cough from Spreading

It's likely no one wants to deal with pertussis, especially around this time of year.

The CDC said the best way to slow the spread of whooping cough is to ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

Should someone contract pertussis, health officials say they should isolate until they receive treatment. This is especially important if the individual has regular contact with young children and babies.

Antibiotics can be prescribed to shorten when someone is contagious.

For more information, check out the CDC's website.

